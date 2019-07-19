Kodak holds reunion for retirees who worked on Apollo 11 landing project

FILE – In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. A new poll shows most Americans prefer focusing on potential asteroid impacts over a return to the moon. The survey by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was released Thursday, June 20, one month before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Aldrin’s momentous lunar landing. (Neil A. Armstrong/NASA via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the world prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Kodak has a more personal reason to celebrate the occasion.

Kodak will be holding a reunion on Friday, July 19th, for retirees who worked on the lunar orbiter missions and the Apollo lunar surface closeup camera.

These efforts helped map the lunar surface to find the perfect landing spot. Kodak also contributed to the camera that sent back the iconic images of the Apollo missions.

According to David McCoy, whose father worked on the Apollo project during his career at Kodak, “Almost everything we see from the space program, from that famous footprint on the moon, to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting the flag, that’s Kodak film.”

The celebration will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 19th.