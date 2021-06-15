Kodak CEO ordered to publicly testify on insider trading investigation

FILE – This Jan. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Kodak slide projector in Philadelphia. Photography company Eastman Kodak is set to receive a $765 million government loan to create a new division that will help make ingredients for use in generic drugs. Kodak Pharmaceuticals will make critical pharmaceutical ingredients that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new court order will require Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza to publicly testify in an ongoing insider trading investigation.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday Continenza and one other top executive from Kodak will testify during that investigation into a June 2020 stock purchase by Continenza that company officials says was legally sound.

The attorney general asked for the court order in early June. It requires Continenza to publicly testify on October 1, 2021. It also orders the company to provide relevant documentation to the attorney general’s office by June 30.

Kodak General Counsel Roger Byrd will be required to publicly testify on September 24, 2021 regarding what the attorney general said were false statements made by Kodak to investors in May regarding the trades in question.