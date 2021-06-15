Kodak CEO ordered to publicly testify on insider trading investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new court order will require Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza to publicly testify in an ongoing insider trading investigation.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday Continenza and one other top executive from Kodak will testify during that investigation into a June 2020 stock purchase by Continenza that company officials says was legally sound.
The attorney general asked for the court order in early June. It requires Continenza to publicly testify on October 1, 2021. It also orders the company to provide relevant documentation to the attorney general’s office by June 30.
Kodak General Counsel Roger Byrd will be required to publicly testify on September 24, 2021 regarding what the attorney general said were false statements made by Kodak to investors in May regarding the trades in question.