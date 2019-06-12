Local News

Knighthawks unveil plan for Jr. Knighthawks program

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:43 PM EDT

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - The Rochester Knighthawks announced plans for their Junior Knighthawks youth lacrosse program. The community initiative is the first for the Knighthaws, who recently unveiled their new logo and colors at a rebranding launch. 

Teams will be coached by former Knighthawk and current NLL player Brad Gillies, Knighthawks alum Ron Cogan and box lacrosse expert Cory Holbrough. 

The first tryout session will be held on Monday, July 15 at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. The final session will take place on Wednesday, July 17. 

To register for tryouts, go to https://www.rootsboxlacrosse.com/junior-knighthawks-summer-elite-tea.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected