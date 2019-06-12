Knighthawks unveil plan for Jr. Knighthawks program

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - The Rochester Knighthawks announced plans for their Junior Knighthawks youth lacrosse program. The community initiative is the first for the Knighthaws, who recently unveiled their new logo and colors at a rebranding launch.

Teams will be coached by former Knighthawk and current NLL player Brad Gillies, Knighthawks alum Ron Cogan and box lacrosse expert Cory Holbrough.

The first tryout session will be held on Monday, July 15 at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. The final session will take place on Wednesday, July 17.

To register for tryouts, go to https://www.rootsboxlacrosse.com/junior-knighthawks-summer-elite-tea.