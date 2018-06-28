Kitten thrown out of car window at a McDonald's drive thru in Irondequoit Video

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. - Sherrie Rogers says that when she saw a post on Facebook about a kitten that was tossed out a car window at a McDonald's drive-thru, she sprung into action.



"When we got there, an employee had found him grabbed him and put him in a box and we ended up bringing him home," said Rogers.

McDonalds employees in Irondequoit confirmed what happened. Joey, the feline's new name, turned out to have a broken femur, and was struggling to walk.



"I think that's a horrible thing, there are rescues, and so many people would take him in in a heartbeat, there's no reason to put him through this pain now," said Rogers.



After Sherrie and her daughter took Joey to the vet, it turned out his injuries were more extensive than they thought, the vet bills started piling up, and so they turned to the community and the support was overwhelming for them.



"There have been so many people it's close to $1,000 on the Gofundme page by now, just so many generous people helping us out so we can get him taken care of how he should be," said Rogers.

We have not yet heard back from Irondequoit police about the incident.

https://www.gofundme.com/joey-the-kitten