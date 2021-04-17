Kirk Ashton transferred to Niagara County Jail

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday that Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton has been transferred to the Niagara County Jail.

Ashton is facing nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of sex abuse in the first degree and five counts of sexual conduct against at child in the second degree.

Orders of protection have been issued for most of the victims.

Ashton is due in court later this month. On Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said this case will be presented to a grand jury before the court hearing.