Kingdom Bound Festival draws tens of thousands to Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 40,000 people will be at Six Flags Darien Lake for Kingdom Bound over the next few days. People of all ages camp out together to enjoy one of the largest Christian music festivals in the country.

Now in it’s 33rd year, the festival is focused on faith and bringing people together.

“Hundreds of denominations, all kinds of folks from all kinds of faith but our one common ground is Christ,” said John Mika, director of The Teacher’s Desk.

Each day begins with breakfast and morning worship. Then groups head into the park to enjoy the rides before the music starts at 5 p.m. each night. Headliners include Bethel, For King and Country and Skillet.

And it goes beyond the music.

“Not only are you going to hear music, you’re also going to hear a message of hope, encouragement and how you can find that with Jesus,” said Dave Bruno, Kingdom Bound communication director.

They have activities and seminars throughout the festival.

Kingdom Bound runs through Wednesday night. Tickets are still available at the main gate.