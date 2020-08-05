‘Kimberly and Beck’ show replaced by comedian Earl Reed & team on Radio 95.1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that comedian Earl Reed, along with co-hosts Megan Carter and Pat McMahon, will take over the afternoon spot previously occupied by “Kimberly and Beck.” The change is effectively immediately, and they will run from 2p.m.-7p.m. on weekdays.

The radio company says that the trio will “entertain listeners with their unique takes on the top

headlines of the day and topics that focus on the community’s general interests.”

iHeartMedia says that Reed is a nationally-recognized standup comedian, with late night TV appearances, and previously was the afternoon host on iHeartMedia Rochester’s KISS 106.7.

“Earl, Megan and Pat clicked from the minute we put them together,” said Joe

Bonadonna, Program Director for Radio 95.1 in a statement. “They are the three friends you want with you when you’re getting a garbage plate, grabbing a Genny Light or spending the day at

Seabreeze.”