Kids use art therapy to help motor skills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Mary Cariola spent the morning in Art Therapy.

Blank canvases lined the floor as students gathered to create their masterpieces in the swishes and swirls art project.

All kinds of things were used to make the projects unique — footprints, basketballs and even wheelchairs.

The staff hopes art therapy will help improve students’ fine motor skills and to promote inclusion, collaboration and fun.

“Right now, they are making choices from the different color squirt bottles and they are using their different abilities to whether they need hand over hand assistance,” Special Education Teacher Amber Bulman said.

“From staff or on their own independently. They are just squirting paint. Throwing it everywhere.”

This was the second year of the art program, made possible through an annual fundraiser held by Penfield Youth Basketball.