Kids play, explore and learn at Webster’s Camp Invention

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) — Summer vacation is a time for kids to play in the sun, explore, and hopefully continue learning.

That’s the goal of Webster’s Camp Invention which is inspiring K through 6 students to become innovators and inventors. Kids explore computer coding, running a business, deep-sea fossils and everything in between.

“Our theme for this camp is supercharged, so we’re talking about invention superheroes, people who invented things that kids use every day, are the kind of superheroes we want them to emulate, said Camp Director Dave Gorski. “You know, of course, every kid knows Captain Marvel but do you know the guy who invented the camera that they use in football games?”

The week-long summer camp is in its seventh year.