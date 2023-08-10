ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A kid suffered minor injuries after a sailboat tipped over Thursday in Irondequoit Bay, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to MCSO, five kids — ages 10 to 13 — were on a sailboat while one adult was having a sailing lesson.

The sailboat turned and the wind caught the sail and tipped.

Deputies tell News 8 everyone had life jackets. They add someone nearby arrived by a private boat and pulled the kids out.

One of the kids on the sailboat suffered a minor injury to their knee and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.