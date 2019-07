To celebrate the beginning of summer, Letchworth State Park will be the venue for the third annual Genesee Valley Fare and Ware Festival.

The festival features live music, local cuisine, drinks for adults and activities for kids.

Admission for the event is free.

The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday June, 15, and will pick back up on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional information may be found at the Genesee Valley Council of the Arts website.