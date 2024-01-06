ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kharma Care LLC, a local childcare facility opened in the Town of Irondequoit on Saturday.

This facility located at 745 Titus Avenue, provides a variety of services like inclusive childcare, daycare, respite services, and resource identification. They have a mission of providing care and support to families with children of different needs.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks said “It’s a daycare facility that’s working with children with different abilities. Going from six weeks on up to about 12 years old, and it’s really significant because we know that there’s a need in this community for this type of daycare and these services as well as respite care.” Meeks continues, “Sometimes parenting can be overwhelming and to provide respite care—a sense of a break for parents —is definitely needed. For parents to know that these are individuals who have a skillset in working with children with different abilities.”

Kharma Care was founded by a U.S. Army Veteran and mother of four, Dominique Martin. The long-time advocate for children with different abilities founded the company with her dedication to supporting those families in mind.