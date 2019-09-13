Keuka College announces memorial scholarship for mass shooting victim

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Keuka College has announced a scholarship in memory of a former graduate who was killed in a mass shooting in July.

Trevor Irby graduated from Romulus and continued on to graduate from Keuka College in 2017. He was an active participant in both communities.

Irby was described as someone who always made a positive impact on those around him.

The Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship will go to one student each year who displays Trevor’s compassion, love for life and positive energy.

Contributions to the fund may be sent to the Keuka College Office of Development, 141 Central Ave, Keuka Park, N.Y. 14478. Please make checks payable to Keuka College and indicate the Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship on the memo line. Donors may also contribute online at keuka.edu/give. Use the “other” option to designate what your donation will support, then type in “Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship.” Keuka College press release.

For additional information, contact Keuka College Senior Director of Alumni Relations and Development Billy Jo Jayne at (315) 279-5684 or email bjjayne@keuka.edu