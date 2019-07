LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 15: Saxophonist Kenny G performs during the David Foster and Friends concert at the Mandalay Bay Events Center October 15, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary American saxophonist, Kenny G, is scheduled to perform at the Kodak Center this fall. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on October 24.

The instrumentalist is one of the best-selling artists of all time with global sales totaling more than 75 million records.

Tickets can be purchased this Fri., June 14 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster or in person at the Kodak Center box office.