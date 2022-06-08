KENDALL, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old Kendall Central School District student and their parents were arrested after a threat was made by the juvenile on social media, Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke announced Friday.

Authorities say students advised administrators about a direct threat made to the district on Wednesday, May 25 — the day after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the sheriff, the district contacted the School Resouce Deputy (SRD), who responded to Kendall High School from the elementary school and within minutes of being notified, the sheriff says the 14-year-old student was retrieved, detained, and pat-search with school personnel present.

Officials say the student’s backpack and locker were then searched and no weapons were found. The student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

Police say the investigation continued at the student’s residence and it was determined that the parents were not forthcoming with officers.

Authorities say several weapons, ammunition, computers, and phones were seized and the student was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Police say both parents were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

“The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office takes any threats to cause harm to children in schools and anyone else for that matter very seriously,” Sheriff Bourke said in a statement. “We will aggressively investigate any threats and arrest anyone engaged in this behavior with the intent to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. I would like to thank the Kendall School District for their swift and decisive actions that allowed our School Resource Deputy to have this individual detained within minutes of becoming aware of the threat.”