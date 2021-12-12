Kendall schools to close Monday due to mass power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Still without power, the Kendall Central School District will close classes Monday due to widespread outages caused by battering winds that hit the Rochester region Saturday.

The district’s executive director of student services, Nicholas Picardo announced that schools are dealing with power cuts Sunday via Twitter.

Kendall schools will be closed tomorrow due to power outage! Stay safe everyone — Nicholas Picardo (@KendallAthleti1) December 12, 2021

Residents across the region are still feeling the impact of Saturday’s High Wind Warnings, responsible for cutting power to more than 40,000 residencies in the area.

Kendall officials are yet to announce if the loss of electricity will affect more days than Monday.

Restoration efforts continue following the damages resulted from the wind storm. As of 5 p.m., 11,265 people throughout the city were still left without power.

