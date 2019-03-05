Kendall man charged with criminally negligent homicide rejects plea deal

The Kendall man charged in the carbon monoxide poisoning death of a mother and son appeared in court on Monday.

David Wiley Jr. is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment. Wiley was the caretaker of the property where Joan Gilman and her 14-year-old son Richard lived. He ran a generator in a closed garage under the victim’s bedrooms for 17 hours.

On Monday Wiley rejected a plea deal after the court offered for the charges to be lowered to a misdemeanor and nine months in the Orleans County Jail.

Wiley’s lawyer says his clients wanted to avoid that jail time. “Right now they’re asking for a cap of nine months. Which would be nine months in the Orleans County Jail,” he said. “That’s not something, of course, my client wants to do. And that’s why we’re trying to figure out in his case what the appropriate punishment might be.”

For the Gilman’s family and for the DA, this has gone on for a year, and they say the plea deal would have at least brought closure. “Yeah, this would have brought closure. Now we’ve got to go through who knows how long it’s going to take,” said a family member.

Wiley is due back in court on April 1.