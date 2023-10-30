ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Keeping Our Promise, a Rochester-based organization that provides resettlement services for wartime allies who served the US, received $20,000 Monday.

The money, secured by Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, will assist Keeping Our Promise with their operating expenses. At a press conference Monday, several recipients of the organizations services spoke to media.

One man who assisted the US aid projects in Afghanistan was stuck for months, unable to fly out of Pakistan. When he finally made it to the US he was struggling — until Keeping Our Promise stepped in.

“I was running out of options,” said Nasratullah Mureed. “Thanks to KOP, they were the only agency that accepted my case as a walk-in, and once I was in Rochester, they helped me and assisted me with housing, food, transportation, and many things I needed at that time.”

Some of the services Keeping Our Promise provides includes housing assistance, employment support, education, and access to health care.