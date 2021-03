ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Representative John Katko from New York’s 24th district, is joining other lawmakers to propose a coin honoring Harriet Tubman.

Katko is one of two New York congress members introducing a bill to have the treasury create coins celebrating the abolitionist’s 200th birthday.

If the bill is approved, thousands of five-dollar gold coins, one-dollar silver coins and clad, half-dollar coins will be released.