Kappell says judge’s dismissal doesn’t reflect the community

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by former WHEC-TV meteorologist Jeremy Kappell against the City of Rochester and Mayor Lovely Warren has been thrown out by a state supreme court judge — but Kappell said it doesn’t reflect how the community feels.

Kappell sued the city and Warren for defamation in November. He was fired from WHEC after what he called an on-air flip-up that sounded like a racial slur. The mistake was recorded and posted online by a viewer who felt Kappell has used the slur on purpose.

MORE | Judge dismisses former Rochester meteorologist’s lawsuit against Mayor Warren

Mayor Lovely Warren denounced him for it and called for his firing.

“I don’t think that the judge’s ruling and I don’t think that the actions of the station or the mayor reflect this community,” Kappell said. “We stay up here because of them, and we will stay up here as long as injustice remains up here. So we’ll see what comes of it. I’m sure there’s going to be more news in the near future.”

Kappell’s firing made national news at the time. He said he wanted to apologize on-air after the incident, bu wasn’t given the chance.

MORE | Al Roker says fired Rochester meteorologist deserves second chance

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

