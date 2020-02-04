K-9 Obstacle Course renovated and ready to go for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newly renovated K-9 Obstacle Course Tuesday.

Officials say the K-9 Obstacle Course provides an opportunity for the sheriff’s office’s 12 K-9s, as well as K-9s from other area law enforcement agencies, to continue to train to modern standards on a state-of-the-art course.

“Our K-9s are valued, skilled, and a critical member of the MSCO team,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter in a press release. “K-9s accomplish multiple missions; drug enforcement, bomb identification, search and rescue operations, and the apprehension of fleeing subjects. In addition, they are great public relation tools. K-9s take down criminals, and break down barriers between the police and the public.”

Renovations to the Obstacle Course included replacing the wooden structure, which was designed more than 15 years ago, with new durable materials, updated signage, and the addition of a picnic tables and tends for handlers and staff.

The facility, located on Paul Road in Chili, was made possible thanks to donors from Crime Stoppers, the O’Brien family in memory of Kade O’Brien, Home Depot, Country Max, and Penfield Trophies.