ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One juvenile was arrested Saturday for menacing a Marketplace Mall employee after a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, MCSO says they were dispatched to Marketplace Mall for a possible fight involving a knife.

Through an investigation, MCSO says the fight did not involve any weapons, but did involve two juveniles.

MCSO adds that after the fight, one of the juveniles brandished a knife and was arrested for menacing an employee of the mall.

The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket.