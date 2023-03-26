ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One juvenile was arrested Saturday for menacing a Marketplace Mall employee after a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, MCSO says they were dispatched to Marketplace Mall for a possible fight involving a knife.
Through an investigation, MCSO says the fight did not involve any weapons, but did involve two juveniles.
MCSO adds that after the fight, one of the juveniles brandished a knife and was arrested for menacing an employee of the mall.
The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket.
