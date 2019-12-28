Justice Rosenbaum relieved from judicial duties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Office of Court Administration announced on Saturday that Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has been relieved from his judicial duties, over allegations of misconduct.

This includes Rosenbaum’s position of Supervising Judge of the Civil Courts for the judicial district, his case inventory reassigned, and the OCA restricted his access from any nonpublic areas of the Courthouse.

“Upon learning of those allegations, our Inspector General immediately opened an investigation and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct was contacted,” a spokesperson with OCA said.

Rosenbaum was reelected in November, effective January 1, 2020, but he will decline to take the office as an elected State Supreme Court Justice.

According to OCA, should the investigation sustain it, a referral to the Monroe County District Attorney may be warranted.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office did not have a comment available at this time.