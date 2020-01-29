Justice Rosenbaum officially resigns after investigation into ‘abusive personal demands’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has officially resigned after being investigated for “abusive personal demands on staff” and “creating a hostile workplace environment for years.”

Judge Rosenbaum had served as a Justice of the Supreme Court in Rochester from 2005 through 2019. Although he was reelected in November 2019 for a new term scheduled to commence on January 1, 2020, he vacated his chambers and did not return to court or perform any other duties of his office after December 31, 2019 — which is when the investigation began.

A stipulation of Rosenbaum’s resignation is that he has agreed to never seek of accept any judicial office at any time in the future.

The complaint made against Rosenbaum alleged that for 14 years, from 2005 through 2019, he made “improper and at times abusive personal demands of court staff,” and conveyed that those demands must be met for staff to keep their jobs, which the complaint said “created a hostile workplace environment.”

“The matter against Judge Rosenbaum was of such magnitude that, notwithstanding his resignation, it was important to make sure he would never return to the bench,” said New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct Administrator Robert Tembeckjian in a statement.

In none of the provided documents were the alleged “abusive personal demands” specifically explained or detailed. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Office of Court Administration have not immediately returned a request for comment.

