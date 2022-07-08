ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally and community speak-out will be held Friday in response to the shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio.

Organizers of the event — “Justice for Jayland Walker — said it will be held at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

The event was created to demand justice for Walker — a black man that was shot and killed by police officers during a pursuit. Medical examiners confirmed that Walker had over 60 wounds on his body after the shooting.

Akron police officers said a gun was found in Walker’s car, although CBS reports that Ohio citizens are allowed to carry concealed guns without a permit or a background check.