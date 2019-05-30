Jury finds Sam Shaw guilty of murder in double homicide at Rite Aid parking lot

On Thursday the jury found 29-year-old Samuel Shaw of Rochester guilty for the double homicide on Thurston Road in Rochester.

Shaw was charged in June 2018 for the shooting deaths of William Gibson and Anthony Robertson. Shaw’s third victim survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down. The jury said Shaw fired 13 shots.

Deputies said the shooting took place outside at a Rite Aid parking lot.

Shaw was convicted of two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department arrested Shaw after a detailed investigation using multiple forms of forensic evidence and witness collaboration.

“It has been almost a year since two families lost two loved ones and a third victim was paralyzed by Samuel Shaw’s horrific actions,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. “These deaths were violent, gruesome, and completely unwarranted; and now Samuel Shaw will be facing the consequences of his dreadful actions in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Special Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bokelman of the Major Felony Bureau prosecuted this case.

“I want to sincerely thank the Rochester Police Department, the witnesses, and especially the surviving victim who were able to help identify Samuel Shaw, which led to his apprehension and the recovery of the murder weapon,” Bokelman said. “Samuel Shaw’s actions on June 20, 2018, were violent, aggressive, and could have killed more than just his three victims. We believe there is justice in today’s verdict.”