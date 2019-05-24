Jury deliberations begin in Sodus double murder trial

Jurors have begun deliberations in the trial of Timothy Dean, the Texas police chief charged with murder for the death of a young couple in Sodus last year.

In court, prosecutors worked to prove Dean was the man who opened fire outside a home on Carlton Street last October, killing Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn.

In court, Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, testified that she and Dean planned the murder of Niles, her ex-partner, after Niles was awarded custody of her kids.

Childers told jurors that she had told Dean something had to be done, adding, “I told my husband the murder had to happen and he agreed.”

Testimony from Dean’s friend Bron Bohlar, who served with Dean in the Sunray, Texas Police Department, further elaborated on Dean’s supposed murder plot. Bohlar told the court that Dean originally planned to stage Niles’ death as an overdose.

“He was going to put a fentanyl patch on him,” Bohlar said in court.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of a ski mask found at the crime scene that later tested positive for Dean’s DNA.

However, defense attorney Joseph Damelio blamed Childers for the murder while framing Childers and Bohlar as “liar, a thief and a cheat.”

Both Childers and Bohlar previously pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deaths. Last month Childers took a plea deal for manslaughter in the case. Before that, Bohlar accepted a plea for conspiracy for helping Dean rent a car to make the trip from Texas to New York.

Deliberations began in Dean’s case Friday morning. He faces life in prison if convicted on both counts of murder.