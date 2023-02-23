ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Riverside Convention Center will play host to an event 165,000,000 years in the making this weekend.

Jurassic Quest is making a stop downtown to offer residents an up-close look at one of the most realistic dinosaur exhibits in the country.

The whole family can learn about all kinds of dinosaurs and fossils, and even get a chance to dig them up. Children under 10 also have the opportunity to take a ride on a life-size replica.

One of the exhibit’s trainers says the fun offers plenty of educational opportunities.

“It’s a great environment to follow kids’ curiosity to really see what things they’re attracted to,” Carolyn Barker said. “We have a lot of dinosaurs with feathers. Not many people have seen dinosaurs with feathers before.”

The exhibit opens Friday at noon, opening at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Click here for tickets and more information.