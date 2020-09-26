Junior League of Rochester hosts diaper giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Junior League of Rochester held a diaper giveaway drive-thru event on Saturday in downtown Rochester on State Street.

Free diapers were given out to community members in need. The event was also in celebration of Diaper Need Awareness Week which runs from September 21-27.

Diapers were given out at a first-come, first-serve basis. There was a limit of two packs of diapers per child while supplies lasted. Those who attended were asked to remain in their vehicles as a member of the JLR handed the diapers off to them.

According to the JLR, one in three families struggle with diaper need, which is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, at a cost of $70- $80 per month per baby. Government programs including food stamps & WIC do not provide funding for diapers.

The JLR Diaper Bank opened its doors in 2017 and it is the sole diaper bank in Rochester. It distributes 20,000 diapers to its partner every month.