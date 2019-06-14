Juneteenth Flag raised at City Hall in Rochester

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The official Juneteenth Flag was raised Friday Morning at Rochester City Hall.

Rochester became one of the first cities to fly the flag. Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of African Americans from slavery in the United States. The holiday celebrates specifically the day of June 19, 1865.

On that day, slaves in Texas received word on the abolition of slavery. This came two months after the Civil War had ended, and more than two years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

"The end to the brutality and tragedy of slavery had been realized," said Simeon Banister, vice-president of community program at the Community Foundation. "But the fact is, that the federal government had not stood to enforce those provisions, until June 19, 1865 when General Grainger rode into Galveston, Texas to say that not only were folks free, but the federal government was going to stand behind that freedom."

The flag will fly until Wednesday, June 19.