Closings
Juneteenth 5K run aims to raise funds for Rochester civil rights site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Baden Park, in the words of Gloria Johnson Hovey, will soon be “the future site of Rochester’s historic Civil Rights Park,” the first of its kind in the northeast.

Johnson-Hovey is organizing the ROC-Juneteenth 5K run and walk, which is virtual this year due to the pandemic. Funds raised go toward building the site, and for those organizing it, it’s especially important now, since the site is still in the fundraising and design stage.

“It’s the community involvement,” said Johnson-Hovey. “We are building this, we are part of it.”

MORE: Rochester to build Heritage Civil Rights Site

Details for the 5K can be found here.

Elizabeth Osta is working with the group trying to build the site. Osta told News 8 the goal is to understand and elevate history.

“Little at a time, this becomes a very important step in saying ‘this is what happened and we can’t turn our head away,’ much why people can’t turn their head away from George Floyd,” said Osta.

The aim is helped, Johnson-Hovey says, by a change in the way we honor Juneteenth, recognized on June 19th, when in 1865, Union soldiers announced news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

“We have two independence days. And I think we have to start shifting our thought,” continued Johnson-Hovey.

“We have to celebrate the importance of Juneteenth,” Johnson-Hovey added.

