Julia Roberts to screen film at Dryden Theatre in Rochester

Before she is honored for her career work with the George Eastman Award this May, Julia Roberts will screen a film in Rochester.

Last month, the Eastman Museum announced that Roberts would appear in Rochester as she receives the George Eastman Award. Tuesday, the museum announced fans would have a second chance to see the actress, after tickets for the award ceremony sold out.

Roberts starred in the 2002 film "Full Frontal," directed by Steven Soderbergh, with David Duchovny, Mary McCormack, Brad Pitt, and David Hyde Pierce among other celebs.

The film will screen on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dryden Theatre, one day before Roberts receives the George Eastman Award.

Tickets for the screening cost $50. Again, tickets for the award ceremony have sold out.

For more information on the screening, click here.