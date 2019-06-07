Judge drops some charges against one suspect in bomb plot against Muslim community Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Three charges were dropped for one of the four suspects accused of plotting an attack earlier this year against a Muslim community outside of Binghamton.

Vincent Vetromile, Andrew Crysel and Brian Colaneri face terrorism, conspiracy and weapons charges.

On Friday, the weapons charges against Brian Colaneri were dropped after his lawyer filed a motion asking the court to review the grand jury proceedings.

Judge Sam Valleriani dismissed count four and five in the indictment that involves criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree as a crime of terrorism. He also dismissed count six, attempt to commit a crime with criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree as a crime of terrorism.

The rest of the charges in Colaneri ​​​​​​'s case involving conspiracy terrorism charges still stand.

Attorney's for Vincent Vetromile and Andrew Crysel also filed a motion for the court to review the grand jury minutes in efforts that some charges could be dropped.

The prosecution says this is standard in court proceedings and they may re-submit evidence to bring back those charges against the defendant.

"We certainly respect the decision, as we do in every case. The judge issued the decision and he certainly gave us what we call leave to represent, in other words, he gave us an opportunity to go back to the grand jury if we choose and re-present the case or re-present evidence to a grand jury if we'd like to," said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz.

The prosecution didn't comment on whether there will be any federal charges moving forward, but he did say he's been in continuous in communication with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C.

All three defendants are due back in court on June 20.