Judge dismisses former Rochester meteorologist’s lawsuit against Mayor Warren

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by former WHEC-TV meteorologist Jeremy Kappell against the City of Rochester has been thrown out by a supreme court judge.

Kappell sued the City of Rochester and Mayor Lovely Warren for defamation.

The weatherman was fired from WHEC after an apparent on-air slip-up where he used a racial slur. Kappell’s firing then made national news.

The mistake was recorded and posted online by a viewer who felt Kappell had used the slur on purpose.

Mayor Warren later denounced Kappell for the slip-up and then called for his firing.

