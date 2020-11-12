Jordan Health’s Holland Street clinic celebrating six months of service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jordan Health Respiratory Clinic on Holland Street is celebrating six months of serving the community.

The goal of the facility is to provide care for people with new or existing respiratory systems and to help people in underprivileged communities. It’s also a COVID-19 testing center.

“It’s important that we show those who may not have as much as others, that our commitment to them and their livelihood and their safety and their health is just as important as our community stakeholders,” The City of Rochester’s Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Cephas Archie said.

The clinic opened last spring and it delayed the opening celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.