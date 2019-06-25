Jordan Health sees upcoming union change as an opening

A Rochester health organization is hoping a retirement announcement will help end a year-and-a-half-long standoff with a union that represents dozens of its workers.

The vice president of SEIU 1199, Bruce Popper, will soon step down. With this news, Jordan Health is encouraging its employees who are members of the union to accept a final contract offer that was submitted last fall.

Contract negotiations between the two have been going on since November of 2017.

The president and CEO of Jordan Health says Popper’s retirement might tip the scales. “It is our hope that he would encourage his members to accept our final offer that was presented by the board of directors last fall so that at least the paperwork of having a contract is out of the way, like I’ve said we have honored our commitment and we honor our employees,” said Janice Harbin, President and CEO of Jordan Health.



The ongoing contract dispute has been marked by threats of strikes, which did happen for three days last June. The face-off centers around a wage increase and health care benefits.