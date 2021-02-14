Jordan Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic at School No. 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Finding enough space to administer COVID-19 vaccines is a priority for Jordan Health. The company partnered with School No. 22 in Rochester on Saturday, using the school’s gymnasium to vaccinate more than 400 patients.

Qualified patients were contacted by their doctors which allowed them to skip the process of booking an appointment online.

“It was a surprise to me, but I’m just thankful I didn’t have to go through a lot of aggravation in signing up,” Art Silas Jr. said. “They called me, it took half an hour and everything went smooth.”

“Just with the limited space and the social distancing requirements, we needed something that was much larger,” Juanita Washington said. “School No. 22 is right next to our Jordan Center and it was a perfect fit, a great community partner.”