With job hiring on the rise, Rochester career agencies prepare for increased job seekers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic took a toll on workers across the nation, but now some the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows hiring is on the rise. Job search agencies in Rochester are already starting to see an influx of people looking for jobs.

For recent SUNY Fredonia graduate Ava Cavatassi, the job search during a pandemic was a nightmare.

“It was a scary time cause a lot of the places were saying that they weren’t going to be hiring until later on, and if they were hiring that had postponed that, so I wasn’t sure what to do,” said Cavatassi.

Cavatassi was able to find a job, reflecting the increase in hiring.

Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Leaders at Career Start in Rochester say companies are starting to hire, but getting qualified people has become a challenge with high unemployment benefits.

“They were more hesitant to get off of unemployment specifically people who were more at an entry to mid level range, because they were financially incentivized to stay home. Also the schools being closed, the children care constraint certainly didn’t help,” said Lindsay McCutchen, President and Founder, Career Start.

“We have a ton of jobs open right now,” said McCutchen.

Job seekers can go to CareerStaer Workforce Management if they are looking for a job, and leaders say it’s better to apply now rather than wait.

“So I think that uncertainty is definitely slowing down the pace of people coming back to the market, maybe if they just hang on a bit but we did see a bit of an influx partially yesterday and over the weekend,” said McCutchen. “You don’t want to be in the mass of tens of thousands of people looking for work at the same time because now the circumstance have changed you want to be the first one to the punch.”

Career Start says entry levels jobs in all industries are starting to come back. They have resources that can get you working the same day, including translators for non-English speaking applicants.