Job market report ranks Rochester in last place among eligible metros

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of cities with populations of 1 million people or more Rochester’s job market is coming in last place for the second year in a row, this according to a report based on Moody’s Analytics analysis of Labor Department data.

Rochester leaders say a new health care facility should be great for the Rochester economy.

“With that we’ll see between 200-300 additional employees coming on our workforce. All of that has a huge economic impact on the community. The construction alone is one of the biggest construction projects in town,” said Kevin Casey, president of Rochester General Hospital.

Bob Duffy is president of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, he agrees the new Sands-Constellation Center at Rochester General Hospital will help our community.

A report by the Wall Street Journal ranked the Rochester job market last out of 53 cities with populations of 1 million or more.

“Not happy to read that but they are some other factors I think when you look at the population growth has an impact on that. But I have to say on the other hand while they had certain criteria in that report. a lot has been going on,” said Bob Duffy, president of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

The study based the ranking off of five metrics: unemployment, labor force participation, job growth, labor force growth, and wage growth.

Compared to the national average, Rochester slightly above in things like unemployment and labor force participation. But other criteria held Rochester back, things Duffy says the chamber is already working on.

“We’re working on those things trying to eliminate people in poverty, trying to raise the wages, trying to increase private-sector jobs. So I would say we’re on a journey,” said Duffy.