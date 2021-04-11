J&J COVID-19 vaccines available in Lyons

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials in Wayne County announced on Sunday there are appointments available Monday at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lyons.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the Lyons Community Center from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The clinic is located on 9 Manhattan Street. Vaccinations are open to those who are 18 and older.

Health officials ask those who wish to get their vaccines to wait in your car until your appointment time.

“Please do not come early,” Wayne County Public Health said. “Please bring a photo ID, a copy of your insurance card, and your pre-registration ticket.”

Attendees will not be billed for their vaccination appointment but their insurance will be billed an administration fee, WCPH said.

Health officials ask those who are not feeling well to not attend. Those who attend must wear masks and practice social distancing.

For more information contact us at WCPH@co.wayne.ny.us. To schedule an appointment click here.