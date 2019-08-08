Jim Kelly attends benefit for Hunter’s Hope in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly got to share stories about his glory days at a benefit for Hunter’s Hope on Wednesday night.

Hunters Hope was created by Jim Kelly and his wife Jill after their son Hunter was diagnosed with leukodystrophy. The event raised funds for the University of Rochester Leukodystrophy Care Network Center at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Kelly stressed the importance of the event and others like it.

“To have people realize there’s something out here that we’re trying to be a difference-maker with children that are going through leukodystrophy which are so many thousands and thousands and Hunter’s Hope is all about making a difference, we definitely have so far but we want to continue that,” said Kelly.

Although there’s no cure, care network centers like the one at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester are giving families a place to go and receive some of the best treatment possible.