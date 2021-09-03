Jewish Senior Life holds Rosh Hashanah car parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Jewish Senior Life community got an early start on celebrations for the Jewish New Year. They held the second annual Rosh Hashanah Car Parade through the community – with family members of residents and first responders among those participating on Thursday.

The organization traditionally hosts large gatherings in their auditoriums for the High Holidays- but with the pandemic – organizers wanted to safely celebrate – and bring a smile to their residents’ faces.

“Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and we want to start with with a smile and bring some cheer and good wishes to our residents,” Slyvana Bacman said.

The official Jewish New Year begins this Monday, September 6 and ends Wednesday, September 8.