JetBlue donating flights to health care workers, here’s how to nominate a hero in your life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday kicks National Nurses Week and JetBlue is giving away 100,000 pairs of roundtrip flights, so those health care heroes can take a vacation when the time is right.
10,000 of those 100,000 pairs of roundtrip flights will be donated to heath care workers in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.
To nominate a health care hero in your life, head over to this website. You’ll be asked to fill out some basic information, including names, hometowns, and why they should be nominated. And if you have more than two health care heroes in your life, JetBlue says you can nominate more than once.