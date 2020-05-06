JetBlue donating flights to health care workers, here’s how to nominate a hero in your life

A storm system tracking to our south today means a lot of cloud cover for Western New York. The system should stay far enough to our south to allow the rain and snow associated with it to stay over Pennsylvania. Today's temperatures will flirt with the lower 50s once partial clearing sets up behind the system as it moves off the coast. Once that clearing arrives, another frosty night sets up tonight. Frost advisories are in effect for most of the region overnight into Thursday morning. Look for temperatures to dip down to near 30. We will see some sunshine Thursday sending temperatures well into the 50s for highs on Thursday. Savor and relish those temperatures because serious changes for the colder are coming.

The catalyst for this change rests with a potent cold front that will plow south from eastern Canada. The front will trigger a few scattered rain showers later Thursday afternoon. On Thursday night, we'll see a break from the showers, but the cloud deck will remain, and the cold air will deepen. The deepening of that cold air thanks to a northwesterly flow across the Great Lakes will mean temperatures never getting out of the lower 40s for highs on Friday with lows Friday night night in the upper 20s to near 30 challenging the record low for Saturday's date. Rare lake effect snow flakes will fly Friday night into Saturday. Saturday's temperatures in the lower 40s also means a strong likelihood of record low maximum temperatures ("cold highs") on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers continuing.