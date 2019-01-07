JetBlue adding direct flights from Rochester to Boston

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Starting Tuesday, flyers at the Greater Rochester International Airport will now be able to take a direct flight from Rochester to Boston via JetBlue.

Senator Schumer announced the new, non-stop route in a news release on Monday. He says JetBlue will offer daily round trip flights from ROC airport to Boston Logan International Airport each day.

JetBlue joins only American Airlines offering direct flights between Rochester and Boston.

Schumer says, with the new route, JetBlue now flies direct to Boston from every major upstate city.