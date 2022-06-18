ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A search for a missing jet skier last seen near Rock Beach Road will resume Tuesday, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The MCSO has identified the jet skier as Onofhil Isaac Nieves, 43. They say he went missing on Lake Ontario Saturday morning and the search and rescue mission continued Sunday and into Monday. The search was suspended shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Search continues with the @monroesheriffny on Lake Ontario for a missing jet skier @News_8 pic.twitter.com/lwQXzZhrqU — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 20, 2022

Authorities say reports for a missing jet skier began around 10:21 a.m. Saturday. According to police, witnesses along Rock Beach Road saw a jet skier operating a jet ski but later discovered the water vehicle unoccupied.

MCSO, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, began the search Saturday but had to suspend operations in the evening due to unsafe weather conditions. The search effort continued into Sunday without result.

Officials said on Monday morning that sheriff’s office parks and marine unit deputies conducted ground and water-based search patterns with foot patrols, boats, and ATVs. They also said the Drone Response Team would deploy assets to assist in the search.

Authorities say Nieves was last seen off the coast of Durand Eastman Beach.

UPDATE: The family of the missing jet skier has given us this information & picture of their relative who goes by Tony. If you live or plan to travel to the Durand Eastman Beach area please be on the look out for him out in the water or near the shore. He went missing Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PM1RPrywhM — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 20, 2022

MCSO Captain Bancroft said deputies found the jet ski running and unoccupied. He also added that if the individual got to shore, they would have been in the vicinity of Rock Beach Road.

“The waves are very high and the wind is very high, and it creates a very strong current,” Captain Bancroft said. “It’s possible that he hit a wave that he couldn’t get away from.”

Those with the Rochester Coast Guard Station say winds ranging from 20 to 37 miles per hour Saturday were enough to issue what’s called a Small Craft Advisory — which includes jet skis.

Captain Bancroft also said a scuba team was involved with the search.

Police continued to search the lake north of the 1000 block of Rock Beach Road Monday. They also released additional photos of Nieves.

Ahead of continued search efforts Tuesday, authorities thanked Mr. Nieves’ family for requesting jet skiers to join in the search but asked for all watercraft to avoid the area in the meantime.



Onofhil Isaac Nieves

Location

Police press conference

