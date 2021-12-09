Jet Ski Santa rides the waves on Irondequoit Bay to raise funds for local nonprofit

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC)— Santa has a new ride this year, a jet ski! Meet Zach Reissner who dresses up as Santa every year on Christmas Day and rides his jet ski on Irondequoit Bay.

However this year is special, Reissner is working with local non-profit Recovery Fitness.

The non-profit helps those suffering from alcohol and drug addictions using fitness.

“I’m sure we all know somebody that might have an addiction issue, whether it may be a teenager, or a parent of a child so we all probably know somebody that has an addiction issue and it can help everybody.” said Reissner.

Reissner says this is an annual tradition he does to spread holiday cheer.

