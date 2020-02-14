Jeopardy spoilers: Find out if Rochester software engineer Josh Gruenberg defended title

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A software engineer from Rochester, Josh Gruenberg, was on Jeopardy Thursday, vying to defend his title after his victorious performance Wednesday.

If you haven’t seen the episode yet, and don’t want it to be spoiled, do not read any further.

This is your spoiler warning.

Last chance …

OK. Gruenberg did not win Thursday. He held the lead going into Final Jeopardy, but got the question wrong. He lost to Brooke Mackenzie, a lawyer from Toronto.

Gruenberg won $14,601 for winning on Wednesday, plus another $1,000 for coming in third place Thursday.