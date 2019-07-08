‘Jenga Bridge’ appears at Blossom and 590

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Passerby may have noticed something strange under the bridge at Blossom Road and 590, and some people are calling it the “Jenga Bridge” after the popular board game.

People who live nearby say it popped up last week. It surprised a lot of folks, but New York State Department of Transportation officials say they put it there as a temporary support.

Mr. Fine, a nearby neighbor, says he has watched the bridge fall apart over time. Fine says he thinks the damage is from salt slowly eating away at the structure.

The bridge is part of many people’s morning commutes, and because it gets very busy, repairing it could be tough on traffic. Regardless, Fine says something needs to be done.

“They’ve been driving past this for a very long time, and they finally noticed concrete is falling down and things are washing away and so if they’ve got this Jenga in there, are they going to do that all the way around or is this like the pre — ‘we’re going to rip this bridge out and rebuild it.’ We don’t know,” Fine said.

NYS DOT Public Information Officer Jordan Guerrein says the bridge is safe for travel — both above and below the bridge.

“The bridge is completely safe for travel. As a precautionary measure following a routine inspection, maintenance crews performed a technique known as ‘cribbing’ last week to further support one of the elements underneath the bridge,” Guerrein said. “This is a proven and effective method utilized by the Department throughout the state to provide further stability to a structure until long-term repairs can be made.”