JCC announces new outdoor Canalside Stage

A new outdoor, canalside stage is now open at the Jewish Community Center in Rochester.

After a long COVID-19 pandemic pause, local organizations announced on Wednesday a community collaboration to bring back the arts at the JCC’s new Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage.

The 32,000-square-foot, 500-seat venue was made possible by arts patron Dawn Lipson, and co-sponsored by Progressive Implantology & Periodontics and Jewish Senior Life.

“At the JCC, we pride ourselves on filling the tent with light, and welcoming this opportunity to look for new ways to create a bright future including literally filling this tent with light and welcoming all to shine,” Josh Weinstein, CEO, Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester said.

Performances are scheduled from June through September beginning this weekend with a two-day performance of “You’ve Got a Friend: The Music of Carole King & James Taylor.”

A full list of events can be found here.