Jay Leno to perform at del Lago Casino

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 10:56 AM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is coming to the Finger Lakes in March for two shows.

Leno will perform his stand-up act on March 15 with a second show on March 16 at del Lago Resort and Casino in Seneca County.

Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, January 11; they can be purchased at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by phone at 315-946-1695 or online. dellagoresort.com/entertainment

