Jay Leno to perform at del Lago Casino
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is coming to the Finger Lakes in March for two shows.
Leno will perform his stand-up act on March 15 with a second show on March 16 at del Lago Resort and Casino in Seneca County.
Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, January 11; they can be purchased at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by phone at 315-946-1695 or online. dellagoresort.com/entertainment
More Stories
-
Monday, deputies released the identities of the passengers who were…
-
Infant deaths from sharing a bed with a parent are on the rise…
-
Watch: Here's your Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 7, 2019.