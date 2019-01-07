Jay Leno to perform at del Lago Casino Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. OSLO, NORWAY - DECEMBER 11: Jay Leno hosts the Nobel Peace Prize concert at Telenor Arena on December 11, 2015 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images) [ + - ]

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is coming to the Finger Lakes in March for two shows.

Leno will perform his stand-up act on March 15 with a second show on March 16 at del Lago Resort and Casino in Seneca County.

Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, January 11; they can be purchased at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by phone at 315-946-1695 or online. dellagoresort.com/entertainment